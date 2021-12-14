Mac Jones Weighs In On Alabama’s Bryce Young Winning Heisman Trophy

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second consecutive year, Mac Jones watched a member of the Crimson Tide win college football’s highest individual honor.

Jones was the runner-up for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, which went to wide receiver DeVonta Smith. One year later it was Bryce Young, Jones’ backup for his final season at Alabama, who took home the honors.

Despite their busy schedules, Young and Jones still maintain a close relationship and talk regularly. As you can imagine, the New England Patriots rookie was pretty stoked to see the sophomore signal-caller join the Heisman fraternity.

“We’re close. I text him probably once a week, or more than that, and just talk to him and all that,” Jones said Monday on “Merloni & Fauria,” as transcribed by WEEI. “I am super happy for him and his family. I think that’s something that is just really cool. We’ve had great quarterbacks there and to be the first quarterback to win, it’s a big deal. He definitely deserves it and he’s fought really hard this year. They had the early loss and after that he’s played the best he can. That’s all you can ask for and he’s a great teammate to me, too. I am super happy for him.”

Considering Alabama won’t take the field again until New Year’s Eve, perhaps Young will tune in Saturday night when Jones’ Patriots battle the Colts in Indianapolis.