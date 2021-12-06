Enes Freedom Finds New Target, Rips Jeremy Lin For Some Reason

NESN Logo Sign In

Enes Kanter Freedom has made it a practice to rip opposing NBA players who he perceives to be enabling misjustices around the world.

But his latest exhibition was, in a word, curious.

Freedom — who changed his last name upon becoming a United States citizen — on Sunday started ripping Jeremy Lin, the Taiwanese-American basketball player (who was born in the California Bay Area, by the way), for staying silent while playing for the Chinese professional league.

“Shame on you @JLin7” Freedom tweeted. “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent? How disgusting of you to turn your back against your country & your people. Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship. Morals over Money brother”

The “morals over money” line rings especially hollow here, seeing as Freedom has made it his practice to become a shill for media and political types who have made it a priority to target minorities.

That aside, it’s not entirely clear what Lin did that prompted Freedom to rip him, seeing as he didn’t spell that out. Lin is playing for the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association, so it very well might be because he’s playing in China, a country Freedom routinely has criticized.