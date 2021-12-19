Frank Reich Jokes About When He Knew Colts Would Beat Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Included in Frank Reich’s postgame address to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night was the handing out of a game ball.

The memento didn’t go to star running back Jonathan Taylor, who racked up 170 rushing yards and put the dagger in the New England Patriots with a 67-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Nor did it to go any member of Indianapolis’ defense, which made life awfully difficult for Mac Jones and Co. for the majority of the Week 15 contest at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The football was given to franchise owner Jim Irsay, who Reich lauded for never giving up on the team even during its slow start to the season. Before Irsay could give a speech, Reich couldn’t help but poke a little fun at the cowboy hat the former was rocking Saturday.

“Hey, I knew when he walked in here with that hat, I knew we were gonna win,” Reich said, as seen in a video shared by the Colts on social media.

Irsay called it his “lucky hat,” so you probably can bank on him wearing it in Phoenix on Saturday night when the Colts visit the Arizona Cardinals.