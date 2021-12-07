How Bill Belichick Believes Weather Will Impact Patriots-Bills Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

There will be three teams squaring off Monday night in Buffalo: the Bills, the New England Patriots and Mother Nature.

Near-freezing temperatures and 25-plus-mph winds are expected throughout the night at Highmark Stadium — difficult conditions that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick acknowledged will have a definite impact on the game.

“I think it’ll definitely be a factor in the game,” Belichick told ESPN’s Lisa Salters during a pregame interview aired on “Monday Night Countdown.” “Kicking game probably more than the passing game, but it’ll affect both.”

The effect on the kicking game was clear during pregame warmups, as both teams’ kickers and punters struggled to navigate the gale-force gusts.

Kicking into the wind is going to be an adventure.



Nick Folk missed the screen on an attempt from 43 yards and then hit the next one for his max to that end. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) December 7, 2021

Against the wind, is insane. Folk missed from 38. Had another bad miss from 40+ due to the wind.



Tyler Bass had a kick from 29 completely miss when it was taken by the wind — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 7, 2021

The ESPN broadcast just showed Jake Bailey practice a punt from his own end zone. It turned hard left and went out of bounds around the 25-yard line. ??



This wind is no joke. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 7, 2021

How will the teams’ passing attacks be affected? We’ll find that out once the game kicks off. These are unfamiliar conditions for Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, a Jacksonville, Fla., native who played his college ball at Alabama.