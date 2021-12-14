Ime Udoka More Focused On Celtics Ahead Of Matchup With Red-Hot Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Celtics may already have defeated the Milwaukee Bucks this season, but it’s quite a different team that is rolling into Boston for Monday night’s matchup.

When the Celtics narrowly escaped the Bucks in overtime in November, Milwaukee was seriously shorthanded. Giannis Antetokounmpo was out due to an ankle injury, while Khris Middleton tested positive for COVID-19.

In Boston’s defense, it also wasn’t entirely healthy for the 122-113 victory, missing Jaylen Brown to a hamstring injury.

All three players are back for Monday’s matchup, and the Bucks are rolling, having won 12 of their last 14 games.

Prior to the game, head coach Ime Udoka wasn’t interested in discussing the visiting team, electing instead to focus on what the Celtics can do to get back on the right track after dipping back below .500 on the season.

“It’s another good team coming in, playing well. I really don’t look at the opponent as much or what they’re doing, more so let’s get back to who we are,” Udoka said. “When we play a certain way from the start of the game and guard the way we can, we’re in every game … We really want to get back to focusing on us.”

The Celtics and Bucks tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.