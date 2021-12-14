Latest Report Of Urban Meyer, Jaguars Fiasco Hints At Not Much Change

NESN Logo Sign In

It feels like the Jacksonville Jaguars are unraveling with the help of their head coach Urban Meyer, but that doesn’t necessarily mean owner Shad Khan is ready to pull the plug — although he should.

Khan, according to a report Monday night from NFL reporter Josina Anderson, seemingly will continue to keep Meyer and the rest of the coaching staff despite the fact the Jaguars have lost each of their last five games, and, and more importantly, amid the bombshell report from NFL Network indicating things are going sideways within the organization.

“I’m told Jags owner Shad Khan addressed the coaching staff in person subsequent to the NFL.com report detailing ‘tension’ in the building,” Anderson tweeted, citing sources. “I’m told Khan expressed he still has confidence in the staff, but expects things to tighten up and for coaches to get players playing better together.

“As for the report itself, I’m told Khan did address it. Khan conveyed that he didn’t like it and does not want information leaking out causing distractions,” Anderson continued. “They added, Khan didn’t deliver any definitive assurances nor any discouragement about the status of the staff.

“As for the meeting referenced in the NFL.com report reportedly conveying a message that ‘he’s a winner and his assistants are losers,’ I’m told there are staff who left said meeting feeling that way and the need to have to defend resumes,” Anderson added, essentially confirming a major aspect of the report.

“‘Like all that’s been done is not enough,’ I’m told. The main takeaway I heard is the repetition of the feeling ‘of not being on the same page’ or folks feeling unappreciated, undermined, and yet a desire to fix it,” Anderson concluded.

Meyer has turned the Jaguars into a laughing stock, especially in the last week. Those on social media turned Meyer’s dead-fish of a handshake following Jacksonville’s shutout loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to an instant meme. Yes, it was perhaps more embarrassing than the shutout loss itself. The first-year NFL head coach then followed it up by his latest, and perhaps most asinine gaffe Monday, clearly depicting a lack of awareness regarding the team he’s in charge of.