Jaylen Brown’s Hamstring Feeling Good After Monday’s Win Vs. Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

It was obvious once Jaylen Brown returned from his hamstring injury that he was not 100%, but he now appears to be on the mend.

The Boston Celtics guard has been day-to-day since rejoining the team. He has played limited minutes and missed several games in a row in order to not cause further injury.

Brown played in Monday’s 117-103 win over the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and dropped 19 points after missing the entirety of the Celtics’ West Coast road trip.

And it seems like that hamstring is holding up just fine after playing nearly 30 minutes.

“He was good. He said he felt better than the first time around and nothing at all,” Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Wednesday, per NBA reporter Mark Murphy. “Didn’t mention it and I think you could see in his legs and explosion, he was a better player.”

The Celtics having Brown back at full strength certainly will benefit them, especially when they welcome the Golden State Warriors to TD Garden on Friday night.