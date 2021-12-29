Josh Richardson To Return Without Minutes Restriction In Celtics-Clippers

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Richardson is slated to return to the Boston Celtics lineup Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing four games while in the league’s health and safety protocols.

The 28-year-old had re-entered the protocol on Dec. 19 after two games back from his initial entry on Dec. 10. He missed four games in his second stint on the sidelines.

After Richardson did not appear on the injury report earlier Wednesday, Celtics coach Ime Udoka confirmed the swingman would be in the lineup in speaking to reporters prior to tip-off.

He noted Richardson will not have a minutes restriction in his return, since he — like Al Horford and Grant Williams, who recently exited the protocols — has worked his way through conditioning.

“He should be good to go as much as we need him,” Udoka said.

Richardson has been an important depth piece for the Celtics this season, averaging 10.7 points through 22 games off the bench. And with other Boston players still sidelined — including star forward Jayson Tatum — the Celtics will need any production they can get.

Celtics-Clippers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.