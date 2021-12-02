Julian Edelman Knows Bill Belichick Now Is Preaching This To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

After a slow start to the season, the Patriots did what they needed to do in order to enter the postseason conversation.

Now, with the final quarter of the regular season fast approaching, New England needs to kick it up a notch.

It’s well known Bill Belichick views the week after Thanksgiving as the true start of football season. This point of the campaign also prompts Bill Belichick to issue a message about enhancing focus on the task at hand.

“I remember Bill Belichick always saying, ‘Put it in the drawer. Just put it in the drawer,'” Julian Edelman said on the latest episode of Paramount+’s “Inside the NFL.” “And what that means is anything that can’t help you in football in this time of the year — football season just started, it’s Thanksgiving — you put in the drawer and you forget about it until football season is over. More teams have to do this because if you want to have this playoff run, it’s the teams that make the least amount of mistakes each year are the teams that go on and win.”

The Patriots definitely will need to employ a sharp attention to detail this week. The current AFC East leaders will have to fend off the Bills in Buffalo on Monday night if they want to stay atop the division.