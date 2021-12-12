Justin Simmons Pays Tribute To Demaryius Thomas After Interception

NESN Logo Sign In

Justin Simmons has been with the Denver Broncos since they drafted him in 2016, so one of his first NFL teammates was Demaryius Thomas.

Thomas died Thursday due to a medical issue. The 33-year-old had a successful NFL career, with the bulk of it coming in Denver. The Broncos remembered Thomas periodically throughout Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but one of the most raw moments came from Simmons.

During the fourth quarter, Simmons picked off Jared Goff with a nice, diving grab. Immediately after the whistle, Simmons sprinted to the No. 88 logo painted on the sideline in honor of Thomas and slammed the ball on it before being met by teammates.

Thomas’ sudden death sent shockwaves throughout the NFL, and has been met with a number of touching tributes.