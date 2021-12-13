Of Course Tom Brady’s 700th TD Pass Was Crazy Overtime Winner Vs. Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Come on, you didn’t really think Tom Brady’s 700th career touchdown pass (including playoffs) would be a regular, run of the mill score, did you?

Of course the milestone was going to be reached on an unthinkable run after the catch from Breshad Perriman to secure an overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, who very nearly pulled off a historic comeback.

To make things even better, the 58-yard score was Perriman’s only reception of the day.

Brady, naturally, already had put together quite the afternoon over his former divisional rivals. In the second quarter, he became the NFL’s all-time leader in completions.

The Bills trailed 24-3 at the half, but stormed back to tie the game at 27-27 and force overtime. Had they been successful in their comeback, they would have handed Brady his first loss after his team led by at least 21 points at the break (in 35 instances!), according to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

Perhaps the best part of the whole thing, though, is the Buccaneers staffer who sprints right into the touchdown celebration to secure the ball, because the team certainly has learned from its mistakes after Mike Evans threw regular season No. 600 into the stands.