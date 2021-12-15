Patriots Playoff Scenarios: 15 Crazy Ways New England Can Clinch Spot

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots could clinch a spot in the 2021 NFL playoffs this weekend.

Will they? Most likely not.

There are 15 possible clinching scenarios for the Patriots in Week 15, according to NFLPlayoffScenarios.com, but all of them would require the results of at least four other games to break in New England’s favor.

In these 15 scenarios, there are two constants:

— The Patriots need to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium

— The Miami Dolphins must either lose to or tie the New York Jets on Sunday

From there, things get nutty. Check it out: