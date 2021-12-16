Should Jaguars Pursue Josh McDaniels To Replace Urban Meyer?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jacksonville Jaguars need to replace freshly fired head coach Urban Meyer with someone who can properly develop phenom quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

How about the guy who’s done wonders with another 2021 first-round draft pick?

That would be New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, whose work with quarterback Mac Jones this season has revitalized his case for a head-coaching gig.

Jones was the fifth QB selected in this year’s draft, but under the direction of McDaniels and Bill Belichick, he’s become the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, vastly outperforming his fellow first-year signal-callers while piloting the Patriots to the best record in the AFC.

It’s possible Jones would have enjoyed similar success in another NFL system, but McDaniels — who, of course, spent much of the past two decades working closely with Tom Brady — has created an ideal ecosystem for the young quarterback to thrive.

The Jaguars must do the same for Lawrence as they move on from the disastrously short-lived Meyer era, which makes McDaniels an intriguing candidate for their new vacancy.

Lawrence, this year’s No. 1 overall pick, has not played well as a rookie (58.2% completion rate, nine touchdowns, NFL-high 14 interceptions), but it’s impossible to accurately evaluate him amid the dysfunction that defined Meyer’s 13-game tenure. The chance to work with the most highly touted quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck could be appealing to McDaniels, who last year said he “absolutely” wants another shot at being a head coach.