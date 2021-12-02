NESN Logo Sign In

Rich Hill reportedly is coming home. Again.

The Boston Red Sox agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the pitcher, adding a hometown arm to the rotation on Wednesday, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and confirmed by Robert Murray of Fansided.

It will be his seventh time signing a contract with the team he was raised rooting for, growing up in nearby Milton, Mass. So what better time to bring up this adorable story about the time a 24-year-old Hill attended the 2004 World Series Parade with his father Lloyd, who was interviewed by The Boston Globe.

Here’s the excerpt, via The Athletic’s Andy McCullough:

Lloyd Hill, 76, was there with his son, Rich, 24, who is a pitcher in the Chicago Cubs’ farm system. “I’ve waited my whole life for this,” said the elder Hill, who lives in Milton. “I hoped to see it, but it was a long shot. The way they won it, it’s absolutely miraculous.

“Thank you,” he added, to no one in particular.”

The 41-year-old comes with 17 years of experience having played for 11 teams across Major League Baseball, offering another solid veteran presence to the rotation.