Watch These Thrilling Highlights From Wednesday’s Celtics-76ers Rivalry Game

The rivalry game put on a show

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers went head-to-head in their rivalry game on Wednesday night at TD Garden — and it was a back-and-fourth battle between them.

The teams continued to put on a show for the duration of the game as the pace constantly was changing and granted some insane plays.

Watch some of the best highlights from the game below:

— Robert Williams came out strong in his debut back to the Celtics lineup after being out for the past three games due to a non-COVID related illness. The powerhouse had a huge defensive play, swatting away Tyrese Maxey’s attempted shot. The big also had two huge dunks coming off the bench.

— Jayson Tatum led the Celtics offensively putting up 26 points, with three clutch 3-pointers. He also was a beast on the defensive end bringing down a career-high 16 rebounds.

— Seth Curry was the strongest player on the court for the Sixers as he put in 17 points and six assists. One of those assists was a clutch steal, turning over the ball to teammate Tobias Harris for the dunk.

The Celtics came away with the 88-87 win at home.

