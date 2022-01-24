Amazing ‘First Take’ Parody Didn’t Make Saturday’s SNL Broadcast; Watch It Now

NESN Logo Sign In

We never have seen ESPN’s “First Take” like this … or have we?

Chloe Fineman, Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson starred in an incredible “First Take” parody skit, which somehow didn’t make the most recent “Saturday Night Live” broadcast. But fear not, sports fans, because the sketch lives on the internet for your viewing pleasure.

Regular “First Take” viewers undoubtedly will chuckle, as the SNL stars impersonate ESPN’s Molly Qerim, Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin. Check it out in the video below.

It’s tough to understand how such a funny skit failed to make Saturday’s broadcast, especially as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Los Angeles Rams Divisional Round playoff game was set for the next day.

And with the Rams beating the Bucs in an unforgettable matchup, we’d love to hear SNL’s fake Qerim, Smith and Irvin chime in on the madness that took place on the field.