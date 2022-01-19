Bruce Arians Appealing Fine For Striking Buccaneers Safety: ‘Nothing To Do With Game’

'It ain't got nothing to do with the game'

by

The NFL fined Bruce Arians on Wednesday for striking safety Andrew Adams in the helmet during a wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach will be appealing the $50,000 fine.

Arians’ was caught on the broadcast during a quick third-quarter tussle between both sides slapping his player’s helmet, but defended his actions speaking with the media after the game insisting he was trying to prevent Adams from getting a penalty.

“I’ll appeal it,” Bruce told reporters Wednesday. “It ain’t got nothing to do with the game so we’re good.”

We’ll see if he ends up opening his checkbook.

More NFL:

Gordon Hayward Reveals Mindset For First Game Back At TD Garden
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones
Previous Article

NFL Exec Points Out What Will ‘Hurt’ Mac Jones’ Potential With Patriots
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder
Next Article

Today's NBA Best Bet: Fade The Bulls At Home vs. Cavaliers

Picked For You

Related