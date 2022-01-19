Bruce Arians Appealing Fine For Striking Buccaneers Safety: ‘Nothing To Do With Game’

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL fined Bruce Arians on Wednesday for striking safety Andrew Adams in the helmet during a wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach will be appealing the $50,000 fine.

Arians’ was caught on the broadcast during a quick third-quarter tussle between both sides slapping his player’s helmet, but defended his actions speaking with the media after the game insisting he was trying to prevent Adams from getting a penalty.

“I’ll appeal it,” Bruce told reporters Wednesday. “It ain’t got nothing to do with the game so we’re good.”

We’ll see if he ends up opening his checkbook.