Bruins’ Recent Wins Share Key Commonality, Regardless Of Opponent

The Boston Bruins view themselves as a playoff team, as well they should.

In such a case, games against the Buffalo Sabres (rebuilding), Detroit Red Wings (up-and-coming but not “there” yet) and the New Jersey Devils (decimated roster) should have led to three wins, and they did.

It could be easy to nitpick. The win over Buffalo required a two-goal, third-period comeback in order to force overtime. The Devils had what felt like half their AHL roster amid injuries and COVID-19 issues, and it still took the Bruins until the final minutes to secure the win.

Boston, though, hasn’t established itself as a team thus far where the nits can be picked with its wins. And, as Bruce Cassidy readily admits, the Bruins are winning now in situations they otherwise might not have earlier in the season.

“I think earlier this year, that’s one I’m not sure we win, right?” the head coach said Tuesday night. “We were letting some of these get away,” Bruce Cassidy said. “We couldn’t reel it in. So obviously we’ve corrected some of that.”

The common theme in all of these wins was that although the Bruins either were down or gave up a back-breaking goal at some point, they had enough resolve to win.

Boston hadn’t played a game in 16 days when it faced Buffalo. That the Bruins weren’t more lethargic at times is a surprise.