Watch Mike Reilly Double Bruins’ Lead With Backhand Goal Vs. Predators

That was a thing of beauty

BOSTON — And just like that, the Bruins found themselves up 2-0 on the Predators.

Boston hosted Nashville on Saturday for some matinee hockey at TD Garden. Craig Smith got the scoring started with a slick snipe just 3:20 into the game, and Mike Reilly followed suit.

Reilly had an incredible breakout, showed remarkable patience before backhanding the puck by Juuse Saros for the 2-0 lead. Check it out:

That marked Reilly’s fourth of the season as the Bruins continue to get scoring up and down the lineup.

