Patriots’ Adrian Phillps Brought To Tears By Gruesome Quandre Diggs Injury

Adrian Phillips is among the many who had Quandre Diggs on their minds Sunday night.

Phillips, whose New England Patriots suffered a 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, showed up to his postgame press conference in tears after learning about the gruesome injury Diggs suffered minutes earlier. Diggs, a safety for the Seahawks, broke his fibula and dislocated his ankle during the fourth quarter of Seattle’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

(You can click here to watch the play.)

Phillips and Diggs were teammates at Texas from 2011 through 2013.

“I just wanna start this off by saying I’m praying for you, my brother, Quandre,” Phillips told reporters. “He just had a gruesome injury. And, just want you to know I love you, bro. And, like, I hate this so much, but I love you, bro, and I’m just praying for you.”

Phillips added: “I love you, and I’m gonna talk to you as soon as I can. But, I’m praying for you, and let’s just get this (press conference) over with.”

Reporters in the room at Hard Rock Stadium then opted not to ask Phillips any questions, allowing him to return to New England’s locker room.