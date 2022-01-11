Controversy Strikes Early In College Football National Championship

Did the referees get this one right?

by

It didn’t take long for a questionable call to be made in the College Football National Championship.

As Alabama drove down the field on the first possession of the game, 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young was sacked by Georgia with the ball coming free. The Bulldogs picked it up and proceeded to run it back for what would’ve been the first touchdown of the game, but it was called back by the referees after further review.

Officials ruled that Young had control of the ball and was moving his arm forward in a throwing motion and therefore it was ruled an incomplete pass.

You can check out the play below for yourself:

That one might come back to bite the Bulldogs.

