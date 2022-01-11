Patriots Defensive Tackle Christian Barmore Posts Promising Tweet After Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots potentially have avoided a massive loss.

New England held its breath Sunday as impressive rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore suffered what initially looked like a devastating knee injury, but they actually did get a positive update after their Week 18 loss to the Miami Dolphins. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported “initial exams were promising.”

The 22 year old furthered the positive news with a tweet of his own Monday night to thank the fans for all of their support.

“Thanks y?all For Prayers I?II be Good,” Barmore said on Twitter.

The Alabama product totaled 1 1/2 sacks in his rookie season to go along with nine quarterback hits, two passes defended and 46 total tackles.

New England hits the road for its first playoff game Saturday in NFL Wild Card Weekend as they take on the Buffalo Bills. Hopefully will have Barmore back in the lineup healthy and ready to go.