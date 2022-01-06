Dolphins Players, Coaches Share Updated Mac Jones Takes As Rematch Looms

NESN Logo Sign In

Before and after beating the Patriots in the season opener, Dolphins players and coaches were complimentary of Mac Jones, who played well in his first professional game.

But how do they feel about the rookie quarterback four months later?

Here’s a roundup of quotes ahead of Sunday’s rematch between New England and Miami, courtesy of the Patriots:

Cornerback Xavien Howard: “I feel like he’s improved this whole season but when I first played him in Week 1, when I saw him play and the stuff he was doing I’m like, ‘He’s not a rookie.’ He was doing some stuff like he’s been in the league a little minute. I’ve just seen him improve and I’m looking forward to seeing him this week.”

Head coach Brian Flores: “I think he’s done a very nice job. Good command of the offense, poised, good decision making. I think as an entire offense, it’s complementary to the skillset of each individual player. The run game, the pass game — I think Josh (McDaniels) has done a great job of putting those guys in good positions to have success. They’ve obviously, with Mac at the helm, done a nice job.”

Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer: “I would say he has full control of the offense. He has the ability to check them in and out of plays. He makes quick decisions. He’s a quick processer. He’s very accurate with the football. He understands protections, so he knows where pressure is coming from. He knows where he needs to get the ball. He’s done a very nice job for them. Again, it will be a big challenge for us this week to try to keep him off track. We’re looking forward to that.”

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah: “Mac Jones is a really good player for them. Coach (Bill) Belichick found a gem in the draft. We’ve got to do a good job containing him. We’ve got to stop the run game, too. But he’s doing a phenomenal job for them so far.”