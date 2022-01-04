Here Are 22 Random (And Bold?) Sports Predictions For 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re on to 2022.

Most would agree 2020 stunk, with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the world and throwing the sports calendar out of whack. And while 2021 brought back some normalcy, the final few weeks of the year reminded everyone we’re not out of the woods just yet.

Still, we must press on and maintain optimism. To jumpstart that effort, now that we’re officially into the first full week of 2022, we decided to mark the occasion by making random sports predictions.

Some are bolder than others. But all, we think, are rooted in reality. And we settled on 22 predictions for obvious reasons. Let’s dive in.

1. Philadelphia 76ers will trade Ben Simmons to Minnesota Timberwolves…

It sure sounds like the Sixers could move Simmons before the trade deadline, and the T-Wolves have long been linked to the All-Star point guard. Sachin Gupta, who runs Minnesota’s basketball operations, previously worked under Daryl Morey, now Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations, so there’s an existing relationship off which to work.

2. …and Portland Trail Blazers will trade Damian Lillard to 76ers

Maybe it’s a three-team trade. Maybe it’s a separate deal down the road. Who knows? But we’ll say Morey’s aggressiveness pays off for the 76ers, who essentially flip their disgruntled point guard (and presumably other pieces) for another legitimate star to pair with Joel Embiid.

3. Boston Celtics finally will land third “star” alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

The C’s need to do something. Anything. Because the current mix just doesn’t work. It might require waiting until the offseason, but Brad Stevens will acquire the All-Star-caliber piece necessary to thrust Boston back into Eastern Conference contention. Maybe it’s Bradley Beal. Or maybe it’s someone a little more off the grid, like De’Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis. Either way, expect a splash.