How Jason McCourty, Dolphins Players Felt After Firing Of Brian Flores

NESN Logo Sign In

The Dolphins shocked the football universe as the organization fired head coach Brian Flores on “Black Monday” in NFL, and that included a handful of Miami players.

Flores, who spent three seasons in Miami with consecutive winning campaigns, immediately jumps to the top of the line in regards to head coaching candidates available for hire. He went 24-25 in three seasons, having won eight of the last nine games he coached in Miami, with 11 of those career losses coming in his first year.

Dolphins defensive back Jason McCourty, cornerbacks Byron Jones, Robert Hunt and Nik Needham, safety Brandon Jones along with long snapper Blake Ferguson were all among the players to share their thoughts on Twitter.

Responses stretched all the way from Jason McCourty’s “WOW!!!!” to an extensive message of gratitude from Byron Jones.

“Thank you, Flo,” Jones, the highly-paid corner, posted Monday. “Our resilience as a team to turn the season around when everyone counted us out was one of the greatest joys of my career. We never blinked. Not many are built like that. We were.”

You can check out the numerous responses here:

Thank you, Flo. Our resilience as a team to turn the season around when everyone counted us out was one of the greatest joys of my career. We never blinked. Not many are built like that. We were. — Byron Jones (@Byron31Jump) January 10, 2022

Can?t thank Coach Flo enough for taking a chance on me. Changed my life forever. ?? — Blake Ferguson (@blakeferguson44) January 10, 2022

Can?t Thank this man enough for taking a chance on me. Preciate everything Coach Flo! pic.twitter.com/zR6o2EPzbX — Brandon Jones (@BlessedJones33) January 10, 2022

Im Sick Af ? — Nik Needham (@FOETYY) January 10, 2022

A major reason behind Flores’ firing reportedly came down to his deteriorating relationships with general manager Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Flores, 40, released a statement portraying his gratitude toward the organization.

The former New England Patriots assistant likely won’t be unemployed for long, though.