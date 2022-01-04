Does Antonio Brown Drama Stick Fork In Patriots-Bucs Super Bowl Dream?

NESN Logo Sign In

After Week 14, Football Outsiders, a football analytics website gave the Patriots and Buccaneers a 17.8% chance of meeting in Super Bowl LVI — the highest of all theoretical Big Game matchups.

That number fueled understandable hype over the possibility of Tampa Bay, led by Tom Brady, and New England, led by Bill Belichick, colliding on the NFL’s biggest stage. So, too, did how both teams were performing, as the Patriots were riding a seven-game win streak and the Bucs were 10-3. In fact, at the time, Football Outsiders gave the Patriots the best odds at winning the Lombardi Trophy.

Well, things have changed over the last few weeks.

A showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers now ranks first at 13.1%. The Patriots-Bucs rematch? It now has a 3% chance of happening, good for 10th on the list.

And it’s easy to understand why. Let’s start with the Bucs, whom Football Outsiders now give the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl — two spots behind the Patriots.

If Tampa Bay is going to repeat as Super Bowl champion, it will have to do so without the help of Antonio Brown, who’s in the midst of a bizarre and concerning meltdown. The star receiver stormed off the field during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians later said Brown’s days in Tampa are over. Brown still is listed on the official Buccaneers roster, but multiple reports indicate he indeed has played his last down for the Bucs.

Obviously, losing Brown is a big blow to a Tampa offense that already was limping to the finish line. Star wideout Chris Godwin is done for the season with a torn ACL, and fellow receiver Mike Evans has been dealing with a hamstring injury over the last few weeks. Running backs Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and Giovani Bernard (hip) both are expected to be activated off injured reserve in time for the playoffs, but how effective will they be?