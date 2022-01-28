NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels Likes His Chances Of Landing Raiders Job

NESN Logo Sign In

Momentum seemingly is building toward Josh McDaniels leaving the Patriots to join the Raiders.

New England’s offensive coordinator reportedly will interview this weekend with Las Vegas executives, who also are eyeing Patriots director of player personnel Davie Ziegler for the Raiders’ general manager vacancy. And, though nothing is certain, people around McDaniels like his chances of becoming Vegas’ new head coach, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“Sources close to Josh McDaniels feel very strongly about his chances to land with the Raiders,” Howe tweeted Thursday night. “This connection has been building since last week. Still needs to go through the interview process and align with the right GM, but there’s momentum.”

Should McDaniels leave New England, the focus will turn toward whom the Patriots could tab as his replacement. One name to keep an eye on: Former Patriots coordinator and current Alabama OC Bill O’Brien, who has an established relationship with Mac Jones.

Additionally, it would be interesting to see how McDaniels approaches the quarterback position with the Raiders. Vegas can cut bait with Derek Carr this offseason without any financial repercussions, leading some to wonder whether Tom Brady could leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and follow McDaniels to Sin City.