Linus Ullmark To Start For Bruins Vs. Canadiens Amid Tuukka Rask’s Return

Tuukka Rask on Tuesday officially returned to the Bruins on a one-year, $1 million deal, but it’s not Tuukka Time just yet. Rask will be on the bench when Boston hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, speaking to reporters via Zoom on Tuesday, confirmed Linus Ullmark is slated to get the start against Montreal with Rask available if necessary.

“Tuukka will be here, starting the process and getting the flow of game day,” Sweeney said. “He’ll back up tomorrow night and we’ll go from there.”

Sweeney did not offer a timeline as to when Rask could make his first NHL start since June. The 34-year-old hasn’t seen any professional game action since he underwent hip surgery in the offseason, with his scheduled start in the AHL postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Regardless of who is between the pipes, Sweeney certainly has expectations for the two netminders on the NHL roster.

“Linus and Tuukka will do well together, push each other, continue to improve in the areas that they want to and help our team win hockey games,” Sweeney said. “That’s ultimately why he re-signed and we moved forward.”

Jeremy Swayman, Ullmark’s usual partner in Boston’s goaltending tandem, will report to AHL Providence on Wednesday in order to clear room for Rask.