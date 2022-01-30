Live Concert Turns CBS Halftime Show Into Unmitigated Disaster

NESN Logo Sign In

The Kansas City Chiefs decided to punish their spectators Sunday by bringing Walker Hayes to perform, and, unfortunately, that ended up impacting viewers at home.

After the Chiefs went into halftime at the AFC Championship Game ahead 21-10 over the Cincinnati Bengals, the broadcast turned over to the halftime show. Instead of James Brown and the rest of the crew broadcasting from a studio, they were on site at Arrowhead Stadium.

Well, speakers were set up right behind the CBS crew, and so began blaring Hayes’ “Fancy Like.” Everything the CBS crew said was more or less inaudible, and they couldn’t hear each other either so the conversation was incredibly disjointed.

Credit to them, the entire crew took it in stride. But Boomer Esiason just laughed the entire time and kept saying he couldn’t see a thing — much to the delight of Nate Burleson.

You can watch (and, unfortunately, hear) it unfold here.

If the Bengals mount a comeback, we all can probably agree it would be the fate the Chiefs deserve.