Matthew Stafford’s Wife Takes Aim At Ndamukong Suh For Disliking QB

Matthew Stafford is widely liked. There are some exceptions, like with anyone on this planet, and Stafford’s exception apparently is Ndamukong Suh.

The two were teammates on the Detroit Lions earlier in their careers, but now Stafford is the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, who knocked Suh and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the playoffs Sunday.

During that game, Suh was given a taunting penalty for pointing at Stafford, which Suh was caught on a hot mic saying was because he got kicked by the quarterback. It was a contentious moment, and apparently prompted Stafford’s wife, Kelly, to call out Suh on her podcast.

“I feel like he’s the only player in this league who really dislikes Matthew and we don’t know why. We legit don’t know why,” Kelly Stafford said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Now he can actually dislike him for a fricking reason. I thoroughly enjoyed it and that’s all I’m gonna say. I wish Suh the best, I really do. His family is always so kind. But come on dude, ya’ll were teammates at one point. That really bothered me … I just don’t get it, it disappoints me in a way with Suh. Maybe we’ll figure out, maybe there’s a reason and he’ll let us know, but Matthew doesn’t really seem to care. Just me, of course.”

Perhaps there’s something off-the-field happening, but it’s tough to criticize Suh for going hard against Stafford, even though they were former teammates.

It sounds like there’s more to this story, but this might be all we get.