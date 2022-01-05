NASCAR Says No To Brandon Brown’s ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Sponsorship

NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Brown is getting a whole lot of attention for a driver who has led a grand total of 38 laps across six NASCAR seasons at various levels.

Such is the case when you accidentally become the namesake behind a rallying cry.

Brown is the reason for the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant, which has become a political dog whistle since a trackside reporter misunderstood what the crowd was screaming while she interviewed Brown.

After a few months of avoiding the topic, Brown finally shared his side of things, and while he’d prefer we all chant “Let’s Go America,” it hasn’t stopped him from becoming the unassuming face behind certain folks’ disdain for President Joe Biden.

Things got dicey, however, when Brown landed a sponsorship from LGBCoin (can you guess what LGB stands for?), for the 2022 season which NASCAR apparently had approved. However, that officially changed Tuesday after being up in the air for a bit, according to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

“NASCAR has made the final decision that the LGBcoin sponsorship for Brandon Brown is not an approved sponsorship to be on the car,” Pockrass reported on Twitter.

That’s hardly a surprise given NASCAR’s contemplation to cut back on political sponsorships and paint schemes.