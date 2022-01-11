NFL Rumors: Brian Flores Already Has Interview Lined Up With New Team

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Miami Dolphins made the surprising, if inexplicable, decision to fire Brian Flores, it was clear there would be lots of interest in him.

And, wouldn’t you know it, that’s exactly how things have played out just one day later.

Flores already has a job interview lined up with the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

“Former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores is set to interview for the #Bears head coaching job, per source,” Pelissero tweeted Tuesday morning. “After his surprise dismissal Monday, Flores is expected to be hot in this cycle. Chicago gets the first confirmed interview.”

The Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday after giving Nagy probably more leash than he deserved. The Bears, who have a decent defense but tons of holes on offense, are hoping Justin Fields is the answer at quarterback. Flores has experience working with young quarterbacks as he just spent the last two years with Tua Tagovailoa, but that also might have had something to do with his departure.

Flores is respected around the NFL, and the Bears are a legacy franchise that have been cast off to irrelevance in recent years. There’s a somewhat natural fit there.

The Bears went 6-11 last season, while the Dolphins under Flores went 9-8.