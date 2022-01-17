Patriots’ 2022 Draft Order Finalized: Here’s Where New England Will Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

This weekend’s NFL playoff results solidified the New England Patriots’ standing in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Patriots, who were blown out by the Buffalo Bills 47-17 on Saturday night, will receive the 21st overall pick in the first round of this year’s draft.

Here were the players selected at No. 21 in the last 10 drafts:

2021: DE Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts

2020: WR Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles

2019: S Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers

2018: C Billy Price, Cincinnati Bengals

2017: LB Jarrad Davis, Detroit Lions

2016: WR Will Fuller, Houston Texans

2015: OT Cedric Ogbuehi, Cincinnati Bengals

2014: S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay Packers

2013: TE Tyler Eifert, Cincinnati Bengals

2012: DE Chandler Jones, New England Patriots

The Patriots landed their best draft class in years in 2021, finding quarterback Mac Jones in the first round, defensive tackle Christian Barmore in the second and running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth. Draft needs for New England this year could include linebacker, cornerback, wide receiver, offensive tackle and defensive tackle, depending on how the team chooses to approach free agency.

The other wild-card weekend losers will pick in the following slots:

No. 19: Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

No. 20: Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)

No. 21: New England Patriots (10-7)

No. 22: Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)

No. 24: Dallas Cowboys (12-5)