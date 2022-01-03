Bill Belichick Explains Why Patriots Signed Adrian Phillips To Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

Adrian Phillips loves the Patriots, and the feeling clearly is mutual.

New England over the weekend inked the veteran safety to a three-year contract extension that is a great deal for both sides. It’s a deserved deal for Phillips, who’s been excellent since first signing with New England in 2020 after spending the first six seasons of his NFL career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Phillips, often playing unconventional positions, led the Patriots in total tackles last season (109) to go along with two interceptions. This season, he ranks third with 80 tackles and is tied with fellow safety Kyle Dugger for second on the team with four picks.

But Phillips’ contributions to the Patriots’ defense go far beyond the stat sheet.

“Adrian’s done a great job for us the last two years,” New England head coach Bill Belichick said Monday during a Zoom conference. “He’s played a variety of roles on all four downs. Very instinctive player. Smart player that’s around the ball. Highly productive. He’s been a good player for us on third down. He’s been a good player for us on fourth down. He’s been a good player for us on early downs as well.

“His versatility and, as I said, instinctiveness, awareness, especially in a defense like ours, that is a multiple one with some versatility, he’s really been valuable and, as I said, very productive for us. Yeah. It’s great.”

Belichick praised Phillips for his versatility, and it wasn’t lip service.