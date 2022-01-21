Harvey Langi Re-Signs With Patriots On One-Year Contract Extension, Per Agent

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots locked up one of their impending free agents Friday.

Linebacker Harvey Langi signed a contract extension with New England, his agent, Kenny Zuckerman, announced on Twitter.

It’s a one-year extension for Langi, per a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the terms of which have yet to be reported.

Langi appeared in seven games for the Patriots this season, playing mostly on special teams, before a knee injury landed him on injured reserve in October. He later returned to practice but was not reactivated to the 53-man roster.

The 29-year-old also was with New England as an undrafted rookie in 2017 before spending the 2018-2020 seasons with the New York Jets. He’ll compete for a roster spot this spring and summer.

Langi had been one of several Patriots linebackers set to hit unrestricted free agency when the new league year opens in March. Dont’a Hightower, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jamie Collins and special teamer Brandon King also are on expiring contracts.