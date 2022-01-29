Tom Brady’s Agent Issues Statement On Retirement Reports, Confusion

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL. Or is he?

A report Saturday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington indicated Brady had decided to end his 22-year playing career. But subsequent reports out of Tampa Bay said the quarterback had not informed his team, the Buccaneers, of that decision. The official account for Brady’s brand, TB12 Sports, also tweeted, then deleted a congratulatory farewell post.

Amid this confusion, Brady’s agent, Don Yee, released a statement through Schefter saying Brady will announce his plans “soon.”

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee said. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

Statement from Tom Brady?s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

So, what happened here? In all likelihood, Brady is retiring and news of that decision leaked before he and his team were prepared to announce it, likely through an expertly produced video on his various social media accounts.

We await the official word from the 44-year-old QB.