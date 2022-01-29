NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Told Buccaneers He’s ‘Not Even Close’ To Decision

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady probably was enjoying a nice family vacation to start his NFL offseason before his Saturday turned into complete damage control.

News broke in the afternoon that the living NFL legend was retiring after 22 years and seven Super Bowls. But then, the world was forced to pump the brakes.

With Brady essentially watching his football funeral play out, his agent, own father and a few beat writers who covered him in both New England and Tampa Bay all came out to say Brady hadn’t yet made a decision.

Some, like The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, reported Brady personally called the Buccaneers to clear things up.

“Tom Brady called the Bucs late this afternoon to inform them he’s not even close to making a decision about retirement, according to a source,” Howe tweeted.

It’s a lot to keep up with, but all that’s known for sure is no decision or announcement has been finalized unless it comes from Brady himself.