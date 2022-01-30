Could Tom Brady Contract Details Explain Retirement Uncertainty?

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has the NFL world on the edge of its seat.

Early Saturday afternoon, Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported that Brady has decided to retire after 22 remarkable seasons. However, after a few hours of deleted TB12 tweets, statements from Tom Brady Sr. and reports from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, nobody has any idea of what’s going on.

The general consensus is that Brady indeed plans to retire, but that he’s not quite ready to make his announcement. So, what’s the holdup?

Well, that remains to be seen, but the answer might be found in the details of the contract extension he signed with the Bucs last year. As pointed out by Spotrac, Brady stands to lose $15 million of his $20 million signing bonus if he officially retires before Feb. 4.

Check out this tweet:

FWIW: $15M of Tom Brady?s $20M signing bonus from last March is set to be paid out February 4th, 2022. Seems like something a guy or gal would want to have process before making any life changing career decisions official. — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 29, 2022

Yeah, that would be a pretty good reason to delay a retirement announcement.