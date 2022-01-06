Social Media Can’t Pick Sides In Insane Antonio Brown-Buccaneers Beef

NESN Logo Sign In

Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some serious beef.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection left the field early in the team’s comeback win over the New York Jets on Sunday and things have been wild ever since. Did Brown just blow a tantrum? Did the team attempt to make him play through an injury he said he couldn’t? Well, the only people who know for sure were at the game Sunday but both sides have since attempted to tell their part of the story.

Social media understandably is split and unsure who to believe with all the different stories hitting the airwaves.

ab puts out his statement n everyone back on his side again lmao, maaaan free da goat! @AB84 — juju (@cozzmane) January 6, 2022

Antonio Brown is like the Kanye of sports ? — Jackie ? (@jaaaackiiie53) January 6, 2022

Very Happy Antonio Brown has his side of the story out! (@AB84 ) BEST IN THE GAME WHEN HEALTHY!! — peep my header (@iggalow) January 6, 2022

Antonio Brown says he was forced to jump around the end zone shirtless on a hurt ankle — Keiran Flanigan (@aeliox) January 6, 2022

I 100% believe Antonio Brown?there is no way that was a RANDOM outburst. — Everything is Everything (@SamDavis713) January 6, 2022

The Antonio Brown situation just got a lot juicer — Mr. Up ND Coming (@tobidada4real) January 6, 2022

I don?t believe @AB84 for one second about the injury. Let?s pretend his injury prevented him from re-entering the game. Why is he soliciting teams to pick him up for playoffs? That being said, I hope he gets some help. Sorry #AB, #NFL career is over. Truly a sad outcome. — Ryan (@heynowwhoop) January 6, 2022

I side with @AB84 did my guy dirty smh — LibraSzn (@Cherp_James) January 6, 2022

I believe @AB84 statement about Bruce Arians is as true as his vaccination card….whoops, ok the check he wrote to pay his chef…whoops, ok the furniture he didn't throw off a balcony that almost killed a kid….whoops, ok…. pic.twitter.com/QWYvdfFqUo — Daryl Wright (@daryl_wright) January 6, 2022

Antonio Brown's statement is a good read. Lots of questions. — Regmyster (@regmyster1) January 6, 2022

Who knows what actually happened but one thing’s for sure, this story doesn’t sound like it’s ending any time soon.