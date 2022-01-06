Social Media Can’t Pick Sides In Insane Antonio Brown-Buccaneers Beef

Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some serious beef.
The seven-time Pro Bowl selection left the field early in the team’s comeback win over the New York Jets on Sunday and things have been wild ever since. Did Brown just blow a tantrum? Did the team attempt to make him play through an injury he said he couldn’t? Well, the only people who know for sure were at the game Sunday but both sides have since attempted to tell their part of the story.
Social media understandably is split and unsure who to believe with all the different stories hitting the airwaves.
Who knows what actually happened but one thing’s for sure, this story doesn’t sound like it’s ending any time soon.