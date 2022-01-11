Social Media Goes Bonkers After Georgia Downs Alabama In Title Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Georgia Bulldogs officially are your 2021 College Football Playoff National Champions.

Georgia got revenge over the Alabama Crimson Tide after falling in the SEC Championship and earned the big prize with a 33-18 win in an unbelievably impressive defensive effort at Lucas Oil Stadium.

There was some controversy throughout and at times it seemed like Alabama was destined to repeat as champions, but Georgia rode a solid second half right into the record books.

After the game, social media absolutely exploded for the new champions and you can see some of the best reactions below:

GEORGIA! GEORGIAAAA! Enjoy that win y?all! I know it?s been a long time coming! #NationalChampionship — Amber (@ammjamm13) January 11, 2022

For the first time in 41 years …



GEORGIA BULLDOGS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPS ??#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/l9eHQYuxI2 — Tank (@TankPlayzGames1) January 11, 2022

Call my boss. Can?t make it in tomorrow ? #NationalChampionship #GoDawgs — jennifer bartley (@jenn_bartley) January 11, 2022

I LOVE IT WHEN ALABAMA LOSES #NationalChampionship — raven (emo hours edition) || ACAB BLM (@RavenIsEmo13) January 11, 2022

Much respect to Bama and their team, coaches and fans. Helluva fight and despite losing so many starters y?all just kept coming. #NationalChampionship #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/SkzazzRrAP — Mike (O|||||||O) (@mkkden) January 11, 2022

The first championship parade after 41 years certainly will be one for the ages for Georgia.