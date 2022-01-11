Social Media Goes Bonkers After Georgia Downs Alabama In Title Game

The Georgia Bulldogs officially are your 2021 College Football Playoff National Champions.
Georgia got revenge over the Alabama Crimson Tide after falling in the SEC Championship and earned the big prize with a 33-18 win in an unbelievably impressive defensive effort at Lucas Oil Stadium.
There was some controversy throughout and at times it seemed like Alabama was destined to repeat as champions, but Georgia rode a solid second half right into the record books.
After the game, social media absolutely exploded for the new champions and you can see some of the best reactions below:
The first championship parade after 41 years certainly will be one for the ages for Georgia.