Former Patriots Teammate Trolls Tom Brady Amid Retirement Confusion

What the heck is going on with Tom Brady?

Multiple high-level NFL reporters on Saturday revealed that Brady has decided to retire from the NFL after 22 seasons. However, shortly after news broke, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Brady had yet to inform the Buccaneers of his decision.

A tweet-and-delete from the official TB12 Twitter account, along with a statement from Brady’s agent, Don Yee, only added to the confusion.

Devin McCourty, one of Brady’s former teammates with the New England Patriots, used the situation as an opportunity to troll the NFL legend.

“(22 years) and you can’t announce your future plans yourself lol,” he tweeted.

22yrs and you can?t announce your future plans yourself lol (Dmac) — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) January 29, 2022

As of 4:04 p.m. ET, this was the latest update on the Brady situation, courtesy of Greg Auman of The Athletic: