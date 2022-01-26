Wade Boggs Salutes David Ortiz For Red Sox Legend’s Hall Of Fame Selection

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are about to have another former player in the Hall of Fame.

David Ortiz was the lone player selected to the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame class, getting named Tuesday evening. He joins a long list of former Red Sox greats who will be enshrined in Cooperstown, with Wade Boggs among the others.

Boggs took to Twitter on Wednesday to give his congratulatory messages to Ortiz.

Congratulations Big Papi! Welcome to the Hall of Fame Family well deserved @RedSox ????? — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) January 26, 2022

Ortiz now is the fifth first-ballot Hall of Famer in Red Sox history. Boggs is another one, having gotten in on his first try in 2005. Pedro Martinez (2015), Carl Yastrzemski (1989) and Ted Williams (1966) are the others.

The power-hitting DH will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 24.