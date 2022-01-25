What Patrick Mahomes Told Josh Allen After Bills-Chiefs Thriller

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen traded shot for shot in a legendary shootout Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs quarterback expects many more memorable battles against the Bills signal-caller in the years to come.

Mahomes went out of his way to track down Allen after throwing the game-winning touchdown in overtime of the Buffalo-Kansas City divisional-round clash. During the embrace, Mahomes set the stage for future playoff matchups between the pair of AFC powerhouses.

“Hell of a ball game,” Mahomes told Allen, as seen in a clip shared by the NFL’s official Twitter account. “We’re gonna do this a lot, man. Hell of a game.”

Mahomes and company will try to knock off another team led by one of the game’s best young quarterbacks as they try to return to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs on Sunday will host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship Game.