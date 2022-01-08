Why Rob Ninkovich Believes Dolphins Will Beat Patriots In Week 18

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots are preparing for a crucial Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and Rob Ninkovich doesn’t have too much faith New England will come out on top.

New England historically has struggled in Miami, but the outcome of Sunday’s NFL regular-season finale holds a lot of weight for where the Patriots will finish in the AFC.

But even with Mac Jones under center and a lot on the line, Ninkovich still believes his former team ultimately will leave Miami with a loss.

“Guess what? I’ve gone down to Miami at the end of the year and I’ve lost,” Ninkovich said on “Merloni & Fauria” on Friday, as transcribed by WEEI. “I can just tell you its always a hard game in Miami in (December and January). It’s really hard to win down there.”

The Dolphins don’t have much to play for considering they were eliminated from playoff contention, but the fate of the Patriots’ seeding in the division ultimately depends on the outcome of the game, so maybe Miami will want to play spoiler a little bit with a win.

Kickoff for Patriots-Dolphins is at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.