BC’s Abigail Levy Had Performance For Ages In Big Win Vs. Northeastern

BOSTON — Boston College senior Abigail Levy put together an unforgettable performance for the Eagles Tuesday night.

After a year off due to COVID-19, the 2022 Women’s Beanpot began Tuesday as No. 6 Harvard and Boston University hit the ice for the first semifinal before Boston College took on No. 3 Northeastern.

Northeastern entered the tournament as the reigning champions and favorite to take home the trophy this season. The Huskies carried an impressive 21-3-1 record into its tilt with Boston College, but the Eagles got the job done behind a 3-1 upset win at Matthews Arena, and Levy was the biggest reason why.

Boston College got two great goals from Alexie Guay and an empty-netter from Abby Newhook, but Levy stole the show with a masterful 49-save performance to send the Eagles to the championship game against Harvard.

Northeastern controlled the action Tuesday — perhaps best depicted by the 24 first-period shots on net — but were unable to get anything past Levy until the third. The Eagles were outshot 50-25 in the game.

Boston College head coach Katie Crowley was impressed with Levy’s big night and spoke about her importance during media availability after the game.

“Especially in that first period we’re going to have nerves,” Crowley said. “I thought she held down the fort for us. I thought she was seeing pucks well. We were keeping them to the outside a little more than we have in the past and limited some of their odd-man rushes and I thought obviously you need a good goaltender to win this game and Abby’s been great for us all year, she really has. She’s been tremendous. You need a goaltender to keep winning and that’s what she helped us do today.”