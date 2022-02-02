Women’s Beanpot Notes: Harvard, BC Snap Team-Specific Losing Streaks

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Harvard and Boston College are headed to the 2022 Women’s Beanpot Championship, and in doing so both sides overcame some pretty significant history with their opponents.

Harvard earned its first win over Boston University since 2016 with a 4-1 win in the first semifinal, while Boston College avenged three early-season losses to Northeastern by defeating the third-ranked Huskies 3-1.

The Crimson, which entered the week ranked No. 6 in the USCHO poll, was 0-4-1 in recent games against BU, with their their most recent loss was a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime defeat in the 2019 Women’s Beanpot title game. And while that streak certainly wasn’t something to write home about for Harvard, head coach Katey Stone said the team wasn’t really focused on personal history with opponents but the bigger picture — a Beanpot title.

“This is obviously a really important tournament to us,” Stone said after the win. “And we’re just glad that we put ourselves in a position to go after championship next Tuesday night.”

Stone acknowledged that the current Harvard squad “is a totally different team than any teams we’ve had in the past.”

“We’ve had great success with the Beanpot and we struggled sometimes in the Beanpot. We’re just excited about this team and what it will do.”

Boston College head coach Katie Crowley acknowledged the special meaning of the Beanpot but also was excited that her team was able to pull off a victory against Northeastern, which was ranked No. 1 last week but dropped to No. 3 ahead of the Beanpot. When Boston College played Northeastern earlier this season, the Huskies were ranked No. 6 (Oct. 29-30) and No. 3 (Jan. 18).