Patriots Might Not Hire Official Josh McDaniels Replacement For 2022

Who will replace Josh McDaniels as the New England Patriots’ new offensive coordinator? The answer to that question could be “nobody.”

After news broke Tuesday of Joe Judge’s impending return to New England as an offensive assistant, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots “may not hire” an official OC.

“The addition of Joe Judge gives them added leadership on offense and allowed them to move some responsibilities around,” Rapoport tweeted.

If that is the case, Judge would become the favorite to take over play-calling duties from McDaniels, who left to take a head-coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s a risky proposition for New England, especially with rising sophomore quarterback Mac Jones at a pivotal stage in his NFL development.

Judge never was involved in offensive play-calling duties until late in his two-year stint as New York Giants head coach, when he introduced what he called a “collaboration” approach after firing OC Jason Garrett. During that period, he faced widespread ridicule for calling back-to-back quarterback sneaks near the Giants’ own goal line in Week 18.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave Judge increased offensive responsibilities during the final year of his New England tenure, however, having the 40-year-old coach both special teams and wide receivers in 2019. A report that year from Ben Volin of The Boston Globe suggested the Patriots were grooming Judge as their offensive coordinator of the future.