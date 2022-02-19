Why Gary Bettman Upheld Brad Marchand’s Six-Game Suspension

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand was unsuccessful in his appeal of the six-game suspension he currently is serving, as NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Friday chose to uphold the punishment.

Marchand was suspended for roughing and high-sticking Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry when Pittsburgh visited the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Feb. 8. Marchand since has missed four games, with the Bruins going 1-2-1 in that span.

The winger appealed the decision Wednesday, and on Friday the league made public a 13-page document in which Bettman explained why Marchand will serve the full six games. It seems Bettman is taking this incident pretty seriously, even though Jarry all but brushed it off following the Penguins’ 4-2 win.

“He created a distraction which reflected poorly on himself, on his team and on the League as a whole, and as such, I find he also deserves the penalty he received,” Bettman wrote. “Having said that, I encourage Mr. Marchand to reflect on this experience and to use it positively in furtherance of his efforts to refine and improve his on-ice image and game for everyone’s benefit.”

According to the decision, Marchand’s appeal — which took place at the NHL offices in New York — lasted two hours and 15 minutes. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was among the attendees.

Bettman had a pretty positive impression of Marchand during the appeal, writing he “found Mr. Marchand to be forthright and sincere in expressing remorse for his conduct, which he did not attempt to defend and which he acknowledged was ‘stupid.'”

But Bettman decided the punishment fit the crime. He acknowledged that Marchand acted “without any intent to injure Mr. Jarry,” but “there is also no question that the conduct involved was intentional” and “involved excessive and unnecessary force.”