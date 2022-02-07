Boston University Adds Insurance With Second-Period Beanpot Goals

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Boston University had a humble 2-1 lead over Harvard at the first intermission of their Beanpot semifinal game. Apparently, they weren’t happy with it.

The Terriers doubled their score in the second period to take a 4-1 lead over the Crimson.

First, Matt Brown scored on the power play just over four minutes into the frame. He was assisted by Domenick Fensore and Wilmer Skoog, both of whom helped out on the Terriers’ second goal of the game.

Ethan Phillips gave BU another point at 10:58 of the frame.

Harvard got two back late in the frame, but the Terriers will head into the third period with 20 minutes separating them from a repeat appearance in the Beanpot Championship.