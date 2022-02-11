What Brad Stevens Believes Is ‘Best Thing’ Daniel Theis Brings To Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Daniel Theis is coming home, and Brad Stevens knows what he can bring to the table.

The Celtics traded Josh Schröder, Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Theis, who spent his first three-plus NBA seasons with Boston.

Theis is familiar with the lineup and brings important traits to a Celtics team that has been clicking of late, and it’s something Stevens sees as an advantage.

“Rob (Williams) and Al (Horford) are our guys and they’re playing great but if you miss any time with those two guys, you can plug Theis in and it’ll be a seamless transition,” Stevens told reporters Friday, via MassLive’s Brian Robb. “Theis knows how to make our best players better, that’s the best thing he does is he has a great feel for making others around him better, he’s got a savvy for the game.”

Theis figures to play a solid role off the bench, something the Celtics desperately needed help with during this season.

Boston returns to action Friday night when it welcomes to Denver Nuggets to TD Garden.